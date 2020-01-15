It’s always fun to cook with kids. Haha! I’m sure this is a controversial statement that deserves attention but the benefits of taking the time with our children far outweigh the mess! Kids learn measurements, math, science, reading, temperatures, small and large muscle skills and the list goes on and on. Think of your kitchen as a laboratory where your little mad scientists are becoming future problem solvers. This recipe incorporates a cake mix. I don’t use them often but this could be a starting point for the reluctant Mom who wants to start slow! Enjoy your children, they grow up too fast and we all want them to cook for us someday! Bon Appetit!

Banana Split Cake

Ingredients:

1 package Duncan Hines moist Deluxe Banana Cake Mix

3 eggs

1 1/3 cups water

½ cup flour

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 cup semi sweet mini chocolate chips

2 -3 bananas

1 can or jar chocolate syrup

1 container whipped cream

Colored sprinkles

Maraschino cherries with stems

Prepare:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees,. Grease and flour 13 X 9 X 2 inch pan. Combine cake mix, water, flour. oil and eggs. Beat with mixer or by hand using muscle power. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour into pan and bake for 32-35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Slice bananas, cut cake into squares, drizzle with chocolate sauce, top with banana slices whipped cream and sprinkles, Garnish with cherry!

HINT: Dip bananas in diluted lemon juice to prevent darkening

« Previous

Next »

filed under: