MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 104, MASS-LOWELL 98, OT: Sergio El Darwich dropped 36 points as the Black Bears (5-13, 1-3 America East) topped the Riverhawks (8-11, 2-2) in a tightly contested overtime shootout in Bangor.

El Darwich had a near-triple-double with 10 assists and nine rebounds. Andrew Fleming and Precious Okoh each chipped in 14 points, while Vilgot Larsson had 12. Maine’s bench accounted for 33 points.

Christian Lutete led Mass-Lowell with 29 points and nine rebounds. Obadiah Noel followed with 26 points and five assists, and Connor Withers finished with 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MASS-LOWELL 66, MAINE 57: The host River Hawks (9-9, 5-0 America East) took control with a 25-10 second quarter as they defeated the Black Bears (7-12, 3-2) at Lowell, Massachusetts.

Denise Solis and Bri Stiers had 12 points apiece for Mass-Lowell, and Jaliena and Sanchez had 11 points each.

Anne Simon had 15 points for Maine, and Maddy McVicar added 11.

MEN’S HOCKEY

CONNECTICUT 3, MAINE 2: The Huskies (8-10-4) scored three unanswered goals to come back and beat the Black Bears (10-9-4) in Bridgeport, Conn.

Jakub Sirota and Tim Doherty scored a minute and five seconds apart in the first period for Maine. Mitchell Fossier assisted Doherty for his 22nd point of the season. Black Bears goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.

Vladislov Firstov scored the go-ahead goal for UConn in the final frame. Carter Turnbull and Alexander Payusov scoring the Huskies’ first two goals. Tomas Vomacka made 37 saves.

