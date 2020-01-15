Alpha sessions to be discussed at meeting

LEWISTON — A meeting on Alpha will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 122 Ash St. Enter on the Bartlett Street side. There will be a dinner, talk and small group discussion. The event is free.

Alpha is a series of sessions exploring the basics of the Christian faith. Typically run over 11 weeks, each session looks at a different question that people can have about faith and is designed to create conversation. It is an open, informal and honest space to explore and discuss life’s big questions together.

Email Jonnie Clark at [email protected] or call 207-777-1200 to sign up.

