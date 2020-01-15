LEWISTON — Police are seeking the person who snatched a woman’s purse Wednesday night in the downtown area.
Police responded at 6:36 p.m. to a report of a robbery at 100 Pierce St., according to dispatch records.
“A male subject grabbed the purse of a 47-year-old female in the area of Discount Smokes on Bartlett Street,” according to Lt. David St. Pierre.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
He said police had made no arrests by midafternoon Thursday.
Detectives and officers are investigating, according to St. Pierre.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Connections
Lewiston Education Fund receives $20,000 donation
-
Connections
Oxford Hills Gymnastics does well at Augusta meet
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Justice system finds yet another black victim
-
The Franklin Journal
2020 most successful tissue campaign ever
-
The Franklin Journal
Library celebrates 10 Years in new building