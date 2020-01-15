FARMINGTON — The Farmington Parks & Recreation Department announces the start of the Adult Futsal League for Friday nights from Jan. 31 to April 3.

Pickup days for the indoor soccer games will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 24, to allow players a chance to meet new people and create teams. Team rosters need to be turned in to the community center by Jan. 29.

The fee for the program is $25 for Farmington residents; $30 for others. Payment will be due at the time of registration at the Community Center. Registrations will not be accepted over the phone.

There will be seven games in the regular season, followed by playoffs and championship game. Each team is allowed to have five players on the court at a time. Games will be played in two 20-minute halves with a five-minute break. Each team must have a minimum of five players and a maximum of seven players on a roster. Teams must also have two females and may have only three players under the age of 24.

There will be four games each Friday of the regular season. Game times will be at 5:30, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Game times will vary throughout the season.

The winning team will get their name and roster engraved on the Futsal League gold ball trophy and will receive custom jerseys.

