FARMINGTON — A Livermore man charged with having unlawful sexual contact with a girl under age 14 last month remained in jail Wednesday on $5,000 bail.

Jay police Sgt. Russell Adams arrested James Oliver Jr., 58, of Boothby Road, on Tuesday following an investigation that began Jan. 4.

A representative of Franklin Memorial Hospital advised Jay police that a girl under age 14 was reporting a sexual assault, according to Adams’ affidavit filed in Farmington District Court.

The girl was interviewed Jan. 8 at a Children’s Advocacy Center.

She said she was sitting in a vehicle in front of a residence in Jay when Oliver opened the car door, pushed her and put his hand under her clothing. She said Oliver told her not to say anything, according to the affidavit.

Oliver was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington on Tuesday and held in lieu of $25,000 bail. He made an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon at Franklin County Superior Court.

Judge Andrew Benson set bail at $5,000 as requested by Deputy District Attorney James Andrews. Bail conditions include that he have no contact with the girl and two named family members, and have no contact with children under age 16. The only exception is contact with his four grandchildren with other adults present.

Defense Attorney Sarah Glynn had argued for lower bail. She said Oliver is disabled and his only income is Social Security Disability Insurance. He lives with his son, she said.

Benson appointed Daniel Dube to represent Oliver.

A conviction for unlawful sexual contact carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

