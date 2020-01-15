RUMFORD — Mountain Valley jumped ahead hearly and didn’t look back in a 69-44 boys basketball win over Dirigo on Wednesday.

Cooper Davis led The Falcons (4-7) with 21 points and also pulled down a team-high 16 rebounds. Elijah Weston added 19 points and played a solid game on both ends of the court for Mountain Valley.

The Cougars (3-9) trailed 21-13 after the first quarter. Dirigo was paced by Mateo Lapointe, who dropped in 20 points.

BOOTHBAY 56, OAK HILL 41: The Seahawks (10-2) pulled away from the Raiders (4-7) in the third quarter to claim an MVC win in Wales.

An 18-7 advantage in the third helped Boothbay grow its three-point halftime lead to double digits. Hunter Crocker scored a game-high 19 points for the Seahawks, and Kaeden Davis added 15.

Gavin Rawstron led Oak Hill with 16 points, while Liam Rodrigue chipped in 10 points.

MT. ABRAM 75, CARRABEC 50: Nate Luce scored 28 points to lead the Roadrunners over Carrabec in a Mountain Valley Conference game in North Anson.

Kenyon Pillsbury scored 17 points and Adam Luce added 12 for Mt. Abram (8-4).

Luke Carey led Carrabec (1-12) with 19 points, while Robert Lindblom had eight.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 67, BUCKFIELD 36: Te’Andre King scored 12 of his 26 points in the second quarter in the Panthers’ (8-2) win over the Bucks (4-7) in Yarmouth.

King also had 12 rebounds and four steals. Logan Welch hit three 3-pointers on his way to 15 points, while Christopher Hamblett had 14.

Tyler Gammon led all scorers with 27 points for Buckfield.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 69, BUCKFIELD 28: Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers (9-1) in their win over the Bucks (3-7) at Yarmouth.

Erin Reid led NYA with 15 points. Madilyn Onorato added 13, Emily Drummond scored 12 and Serena Mower had 11.

Kathryn Henderson scored seven points for Buckfield.

ST. DOMINIC 46, KENTS HILL 37: The Saints (9-2) had three players score in double digits in their victory over the Huskies (4-5) in Kents Hill.

Hannah Kenney, Mia Angelina Leslie and Skye Rogers scored 13 apiece for St. Dom’s.

Kents Hill’s Jarni Hewins hit six shots from the field to finish with 15 points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH/WAYNFLETE/SOUTH PORTLAND 4, EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLAND 2: Nicoletta Coupe recorded a hat trick with three goals in the second period as the Capers (10-2-1) rallied past the Red Hornets (6-5-3) in Auburn.

After two goals by Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland’s Caroline Tracey in the first period, Coupe’s three goals gave Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland a 3-2 lead. Bella Schifano tacked on a third-period goal for the Capers.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: