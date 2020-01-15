AUBURN — The City of Auburn and Norway Savings Bank Arena are delighted to announce the first annual Maine Golf Show. The Show, promoted as “Maine’s Premiere Golf Show,” will

provide a first-rate opportunity for exhibitors in the golf industry to introduce, educate, demonstrate new products and sell product lines on March 28-29.

Event organizers are proud to feature some of the biggest names in golf — Titleist, Taylormade, Callaway and Cobra Golf — as well as golf-related exhibits, displays and interactive

elements. Attendees will be able to speak directly with retailers, who will be offering great deals

on products and merchandise.

“We are truly looking forward to bringing the Maine Golf Show to Auburn,” Executive Director of Community Partnerships & Sports Tourism Marc Gosselin said. “The Norway Savings Bank

Arena is an exceptional venue, and we are excited to team up with our community partners to generate another sport tourism initiative for the city of Auburn.”

A one-day pass to the show is $10 and weekend passes are available for $15. Children under eight are free. Senior and military discounts are available, but only at the box office and at the door. Parking at Norway Savings Bank Arena is ample and is free all weekend.

Nick Glicos, Co-Owner and PGA Director of Golf at Martindale Country Club in Auburn is a proud partner of the Maine Golf Show and has been instrumental in helping to establish this

annual event. “This show will bring vendors of equipment, technology, apparel, golf courses and other major golf-related companies together all in one location,” said Glicos. “Early indications show that this event will be very well attended. There will be specials and promotions only

available during the weekend. The timing of the show will be a great lead into the golf season.”

The Maine Golf Show will feature 40 vendor booths, the top manufacturers in the golf industry, a significant putting area and a large stage with educational presentations from the Maine State

Golf Association, golf instructors, professional club fitters and more.

“The city of Auburn is becoming a leader for sports tourism in Maine and our golf show highlights Auburn’s vibrant golf community,” Aburn Assistant City Manager said. “By bringing in world-renowned golf manufacturers, offering unbeatable values on products and services, not to mention prizes, giveaways and fun, interactive elements, we have created a very special event, a destination for golf enthusiasts from across the state and beyond.”

Organization interested in vendor opportunities and individuals seeking event tickets should visit www.mainegolfshow.com.

« Previous