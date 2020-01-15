WATERFORD – On January 8, 2020, Beverly Jean (McAllister) Martin left her mortal realm on this earth.Born December 2, 1955, she graduated from Oxford Hills High School, class of 1974. She served in the Army, obtained her LPN at Garnet Career Center in Charleston, West Virginia in 1982, and graduated from Andover College, class of 1988, with a degree in Business.She was passionate about life, living every day to its fullest. She loved camping, kayaking, crafting, a great bargain, spending time with family, and most of all, laughter.Beverly is survived by her husband, soulmate, and best friend, Joel Martin of North Waterford; two daughters, Amanda Stevens and husband Ethan of Westbrook, and Mindy Stewart of North Waterford; two step-daughters, Jodie Heath and husband Toby of Goffstown, NH, and Jaclyn Tourtelotte and husband Eric of Garland; grandchildren Tianna McNeil, Finley and Regan Heath, Cameron and Peyton Stevens; a sister, Gloria McKee of Melbourne, FL; two brothers, Fredrick McAllister and wife Laurie of North Waterford; and Keith McAllister and wife Chrissy of Harrison; her mother Merle McAllister of North Waterford; and many cousins and extended family.A celebration of life will be held at The Brass Rail, 15 Five Kezars Road, Waterford, Maine on Saturday, January 25th. The party starts at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will be scheduled in the spring.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Travis Mills Foundation,747 Western Avenue,Manchester, ME 04351.

