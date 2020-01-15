PORTLAND – Bruce R. Cook, 83, of Norway passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Swampscott, Mass., on October 13, 1936, the son of Raymond and Ella Gilbert Cook. He graduated from Lynn English High School and Northeastern University with a B.A., and master’s degree in business. He was employed by Burroughs Corporation, Lawrence General Hospital, Bon Secours Hospital and U. Mass Medical Center in Worcester, Mass. Twenty years ago he moved to Norway where he consulted at Stephens Memorial Hospital on a technology upgrade. Bruce was a member of the Norway Select board for nine years and he was instrumental in the restoration of the Opera House. He was on the board of Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, President of the Lakes Association board, President of the Lane Association on Shepard’s Lane, and a former member and treasurer of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce. He was a board member of Responsible Pet Care and in his earlier years was a member of the Masons. Bruce is survived by his wife Patricia of Norway; his daughters, Debbie McDonnell and husband Michael of Northborough, Mass., Diane Vedder and husband Jon of Reading, Mass.; his stepdaughters, Meaghan Sheehan of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Kiera Skinner and husband Matt of Telluride, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Nicole McDonnell, Jon V. and Raymond Vedder, Levi and Dylan Stepanek, Kyle and Camille Skinner; a niece and several nephews, Lori Hopkins, Greg, Eric and Gary Nelson and families. He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Elaine Nelson. Family and friends may attend visitation on Friday, January 17, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.comIn lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory toResponsible Pet CarePO Box 82Norway, ME 04268

