AUBURN – Raymond J. Jacqmin, 88, of Lewiston passed away peacefully Wednesday January 8, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House.He was born in Lewiston February 5, 1931, the son of Richard and Maria (Poulin) Jacqmin.Ray graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1949.In 1951, he married Marlene (Murphy). They were married for 31 years and together had four children.Ray had an extensive career in the Lewiston Fire Department including becoming Chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau. He also later had an interior decorating business. Ray had a passion as an artist, creating many paintings on canvas.In 2005 Ray married Bertha (Chasse). They were very involved with many churches in the area.Survivors include his daughter, Trudy Jacqmin of Poland, his son Scott of Gardner, granddaughter Asley Carr, grandson Kenrick, great-grandchildren, Jeramiah, Jado, Niyma, and River; stepdaughters, stepsons, niece and nephews.Ray was predeceased by his wives, Marlene and Bertha; two sons, Timothy and Steven; his sisters, Marcelle (Erickson) and Monita (McDonald) and his brother, Reginald.Many thanks to the staff of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for the loving care the past months.A “Celebration of Life” service for Ray at Christ Temple Church of God in Christ this spring will be announced at a later date.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

