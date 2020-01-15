OXFORD — A 3-T Auction of “talents, treats and treasures” will be held at Oxford Advent Christian Church, Route 26, on Saturday, Jan. 18, beginning at 5 p.m. with a free meal of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw and dinner rolls.

The auction begins at 6 p.m. Featured will be homemade items, household treasures, art work, handmade talents, handmade decorations and sweet treats. Additional donations may be brought the night of the auction.

Proceeds will benefit a team from various churches traveling to the 99 plus 1 Ministry compound in San Felipe, Mexico. Members will assist needy people in the area, provide electrical, plumbing and carpentry repairs, do vision testing, support the rehabilitation centers, orphanage, senior centers and school.

Those wishing may bring a donation of new men’s and women’s underwear and socks that will be distributed to the various centers. People wishing to make donations to the Mexico Mission may do so by sending a check payable to OACC “Mexico Mission 2019,” 1130 Main St., Oxford, ME 04270.

