Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Meeting
January 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM
26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:
o January 9
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Public Comment
9:30 Department Heads
10:30 Sheriff’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Jail Updates
• Discuss Civil Fees
11:00 Treasurer’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Monthly Reports
• Review Warrants
11:30 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Authorize Hiring of Finance and Planning Assistant
• Authorize Hiring of District Attorney’s Office Clerk
• Review Administrative Procedure re Promotions
• Review Policy Changes re Hiring Process
• Executive Session to Discuss Grievance – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)
12:00 Lunch Recess
12:30 Personnel Updates and Actions (cont’d from list above if not finished before lunch)
1:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association
• Administrator’s Report
• Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
