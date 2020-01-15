Agenda

Oxford County Commissioners Meeting

January 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM

26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine

9:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:

o January 9

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 Public Comment

9:30 Department Heads

10:30 Sheriff’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Jail Updates

• Discuss Civil Fees

11:00 Treasurer’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Monthly Reports

• Review Warrants

11:30 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Authorize Hiring of Finance and Planning Assistant

• Authorize Hiring of District Attorney’s Office Clerk

• Review Administrative Procedure re Promotions

• Review Policy Changes re Hiring Process

• Executive Session to Discuss Grievance – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)

12:00 Lunch Recess

12:30 Personnel Updates and Actions (cont’d from list above if not finished before lunch)

1:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association

• Administrator’s Report

• Other Items as Needed

TBD Adjournment

