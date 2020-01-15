Charges
Lewiston
- Steven Childs, 29, of 38 Howe St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:57 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Amanda Engelbert, 29, of 197 Allen Pond Road, Greene, on charges of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release, 11:25 a.m. Wednesday on Pleasant Street.
Auburn
- Nicholas Moore, 25, of 116 Seventh St., on a charge of domestic assault, 1:16 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Jeremy Pinales-Diaz, 23, of Bronx, New York, on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 5:21 p.m. Wednesday at the police station.
- Gilbert Reyes, 21, of Bronx, New York, on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 6:09 p.m. Wednesday at the police station.
Androscoggin County
- Justin Palmer, 30, of 202 Oak Hill Road, Wales, arrested by Maine State Police on charges of domestic assault and refusing to submit to arrest, 7:51 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Brandy Hilliard, 41, of 5 Mancine Road, Turner, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 2:59 p.m. Wednesday on North River Road, Greene.
Accidents
Lewiston
Cars driven by Mumino Ali, 39, of Lewiston, and Catherine S. Smith, 39, of Independence, Missouri, collided at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday at Bartlett and College streets. The 2007 Hyundai, driven by Ali and owned by Abrikadir M. Garad, of Lewiston, was towed. Damage to Smith’s 2018 Chevrolet was listed as functional.
