1. Call to order
2. Flag salute
3. Welcome to visitors
4. Public comment
5. Committee reports
6. Superintendent’s report
7. Consent agenda: new hires: faculty, staff, Spring 2020 athletic coaches
8. New Business
*Presentation on Maine Educational Assessment
*Second and final readings on two policies
*Executive session (pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(B) to conduct a hearing to determine if a student should be
expelled from the Oxford Hills School District. Two separate executive session hearings scheduled.

