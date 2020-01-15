PARIS —

1. Call to order

2. Flag salute

3. Welcome to visitors

4. Public comment

5. Committee reports

6. Superintendent’s report

7. Consent agenda: new hires: faculty, staff, Spring 2020 athletic coaches

8. New Business

*Presentation on Maine Educational Assessment

*Second and final readings on two policies

*Executive session (pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(B) to conduct a hearing to determine if a student should be

expelled from the Oxford Hills School District. Two separate executive session hearings scheduled.

« Previous

filed under: