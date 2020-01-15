LIVERMORE FALLS — Fire Chief Edward Hastings IV named Stuart Corlett as the 2019 Firefighter of the Year Saturday, Jan. 11.

During the presentation Hastings said, “This year I would like to recognize a firefighter who has worked tirelessly toward becoming an outstanding member of our team for the past two years. This person was nominated by several of his peers and I couldn’t agree more that it is well deserved.

“Within the past two years, this firefighter has completed training to become interior qualified. This firefighter has completed and become certified as a Basic EMT which is hundreds of hours of training and rigorous testing. This firefighter regularly signs up to work per diem shifts at the department. A commitment of this kind can be difficult for a family and requires their support and dedication as much as the individual.

“Currently, this firefighter is trying to obtain a position in the fire service on a fulltime basis and it is truly rewarding to see one of our people working toward a goal of this nature.

“Stuart Corlett continues to be an inspiration to his fellow firefighters and is deserving of the recognition as the 2019 Firefighter of the Year. This recognition goes to show that it’s not necessarily your years of service, but rather the impact one has on their department and peers that truly make you one of the best members on our team.

“We would like to thank you for your support and dedication to our department and the residents of Livermore Falls. Congratulations on being the Livermore Falls Firefighter of the Year for 2019.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: