AUBURN — Great Falls Marketing has joined the Support Services Group family of contact centers.

Great Falls Marketing was founded in 1999 and has been owned and operated by Scott MacCheyne and Mike Frautten since 2011. It has 400 employees in Auburn, Augusta, Westbrook and Saco.

Support Services Group, headquartered in Waco, Texas, is a privately held business process outsourcer with 11 contact center locations across the U.S., Canada and the Dominican Republic.

Great Falls Marketing provides inbound sales, customer care, brand ambassador and fulfillment services to clients. Some of the new services it will be able to offer include French- and Spanish-speaking agents and the capacity to support very large clients.

