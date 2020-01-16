We welcomed our newest member, Austin Bear, a former Telstar HS Interact member and St. Joseph’s College Rotaract member. submitted photo

Rotarian CriCri Gorycki presents a check to President Tim LeConey for more than $500 that was raised by Gould Academy students to support the Christmas for Children program. submitted photo

Rotarian and scholarship committee chair Kevin Finley presents scholarship checks to four 2019 graduates of Telstar HS. Pictured l-r: Emily Hanscom, Emily Harrington, Kayla Jones, and Reese Rosenberg. submitted photo

We hosted the Telstar HS Interact Club. What a fantastic group! Pictured here, Rotarian and Youth Services Chair Jean Benedict, Evan LeConey, Lilly Johanson, Ryan Nivus, Alexis Hoyt, Katelynn Tyler, Megan Cox, Janna Botka, Keaton Chapman, Mia Johanson, Autumn Thompson, Alexis Cannon-Powell, and Interact Advisor Tara Pocock. Members not present are Izzy Casey and Emily Fraser. submitted photo

