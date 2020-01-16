NORWAY — Thanks to the generosity of parishioners and community members, the “Alive in Hope” Capital Campaign at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish has raised over $687,000 of its $700,000 goal, enabling the parish to fund crucial construction projects at its three churches (St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway, Our Lady of Ransom Church in Mechanic Falls, St. Mary Church in Oxford).

“The projects funded by this campaign will enhance the worship and gathering spaces of this vibrant parish,” said Fr. Ed Clifford, pastor of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish. “The faithful and people who come seeking an encounter with God will be attracted to our Catholic communities for generations to come!”

At St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway, a lift, accessible from the parking lot, will help bring people up to the main church and down to the parish hall.

“People of all ages and physical abilities will now have easy access to both the worship space and hall for Masses and events,” said Fr. Clifford.

In addition, a handicap accessible restroom will be built in the parish hall; an archway that blocks the exterior stained glass from interior view will be removed; the interior walls of the church and parish hall will be painted; a new acoustical tile ceiling with insulation and a new floor will be installed, as will heat pumps and air conditioning; a new office space will be constructed; additional renovations to the restrooms will be completed; upgrades will be made to the parish hall kitchen and the main speaker system; and the parking lot will be re-striped. New LED lighting will also be installed, and poorly functioning doors will be replaced.

At Our Lady of Ransom Church in Mechanic Falls, a major renovation of the current worship area will be completed. The projects include the elevation of the altar area; the installation of hardwood flooring, a new acoustical ceiling, a decorative wall for the tabernacle, pews, stained glass windows, and a glass wall between the worship area and the narthex; the creation of an entrance foyer; the installation of new siding; and the construction of a new sacristy with sink and cabinetry. An electronic bell will be placed in the steeple, and improvements will be made to the parking lot and church property.

“The original Our Lady of Ransom Church structure had to be demolished in 2015 due to irreparable mold and water damage issues,” said Fr. Clifford. “Since then, the community has been meeting regularly for worship and fellowship in the parish hall. This new church space will be truly welcoming to all, and a dream fulfilled for current parishioners.”

The parish hall will also be improved with new cabinets and countertops, a new exhaust hood over the stove, and the addition of a three-bin sink.

At St. Mary Church in Oxford, the tin ceiling will be repainted along with other needed maintenance and improvements.

“St. Mary is open from Memorial Day through Columbus Day. It’s the home church for many parishioners and is very popular for seasonal guests,” said Fr. Clifford. “The projects to maintain the church will also include a platform to raise the altar area.”

As it nears the achievement of the campaign goal, the parish continues to be overwhelmed by the generosity of donors.

“We thank God for his many blessings and pray for the continued flourishing of this parish,” said Fr. Clifford. “St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish is truly ‘Alive in Hope!’”

If you are able to make a donation, no matter how small, to help the parish cross the campaign finish line, visit https://cluster30.org/capital-campaign or contact the parish at (207) 743-2606.

