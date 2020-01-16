King Day pasta supper to benefit hungry

BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick community will gather at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Pasta Supper to raise funds for the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program (MCHPP). The nonpartisan event is organized as a public service by the Brunswick Democratic Town Committee, and all members of the community are welcome.

The pasta supper, which includes the option of gluten-free noodles, features homemade meat and vegetarian sauces, focaccia bread, salad, desserts, and coffee. Adults are encouraged to make a donation of $10, but children under the age of 10 are welcome to eat free. All proceeds will benefit MCHPP, which provides assistance to at least 1,200 families in need each year.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Michelle Small at [email protected] or 207-522-2012 (leave a voicemail message).

Meals resume in MainSpring Neighborhood

AUBURN — MainSpring Neighborhood potluck dinners have returned to the High Street Congregational Church, 106 Pleasant St. A meal will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in the community room.

The main dish will be Sam’s Italian pasta. Neighbors are asked to bring side dishes, desserts and other items necessary for a supper.

For more information, call 207-782-1346 or email [email protected]

Age-friendly community l unches available

AUBURN — Auburn’s Age-Friendly Community Committee announces free lunches will be held on the following dates at the Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those age 50 and over. Lunch will be followed by a movie (titles to be determined): Jan. 23; Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day lunch of spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert with entertainment by Larry Gowell, singer; Feb. 27; March 26; April 23; and May 28.

On the second Thursday of each month, March 12, April 9 and May 14, those wishing may bring a lunch and play games and socialize. Free coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be available.

For more information, call Leroy Walker at 207-577-2694 or Jan Biron at 207-576-1535.

Methodist Women sponsoring church supper

LISBON FALLS — A bean supper will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, School Street, sponsored by the Methodist Women. Cost is adults, $8; ages 6 to 12, $3; age 5 and under, free. For more information, call Gwen Rioux, 207-353-6814.

Gray Congregational Church hosting bean supper

GRAY — The First Congregational Church, Route 115, Gray, will host a baked bean supper starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. On the menu are baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under the age of 12. The building is handicap-accessible. For more information, call 207-657-4279 or, day of supper, 207-657-3279.

Dinner, auction to benefit Special Olympics

JAY — The annual dinner and auction to benefit Special Olympics will be held starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Jay AMVETS Post 33, Main Street.

A ham dinner will be served from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with the auction to follow. Donations will be accepted. Drawings will be held.

Supper at the Sixth St. Congregational Church

AUBURN — There will be a supper at Sixth St. Congregational Church, 109 Sixth St., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The menu consists of two kinds of beans, brown bread, cole slaw, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, chili, assorted desserts and beverage. The cost of the meal is $6 for adults, $3 for children 5 to 12, under age 5, free. All are welcome. Take-out is available.

Church to host annual soup, chowder fest

OTISFIELD — The seventh annual Soup and Chowder Fest will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the East Otisfield Free Baptist Church.

There will be a large variety of soups, including Dutch pea soup, broccoli cheddar soup, clam chowder, fish chowder, minestrone soup, Manhattan seafood chowder, corn chowder, turkey and wild rice stew, as well as chili. They will be accompanied by breads, rolls and biscuits with preserves and jams as well as assorted cookies, bars and sweets.

All these home-made goodies will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 231 Rayville Road. The meal is free, but donations will be accepted and support activities within the local community.

Auburn United Methodist Church to have bean supper

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., will hold its monthly bean supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The menu will consist of baked beans, casseroles, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverages and pies. Entertainment will be provided by the Park Avenue Pickers beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults; children, age 6 to 12, $4; free, children under 5. For additional information, call the church office at 207-782-3972.

Pancakes and Poetry at the Parish in Turner

TURNER — The historic First Universalist Church of Turner Center, 450 Turner Center Road, is hosting its first winter poetry series, “Pancakes and Poetry at the Parish,” to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

Pancakes will be flipped by parish minister the Rev. Al Boyce, and member Jim Talbot. All are invited to the parish hall for pancakes and poetry. Bring a favorite winter poem or listen to others as they share spirituality through poetry.

The event is free. For further information, contact Boyce at 207-458-6387 or Jenifer Talbot at 207-754-1129.

« Previous

Next »