FRANKLIN, Mass. — Dean College announces that Adam Canfield of Fryeburg has earned a place on the president’s list for the Fall 2019 semester.

Area students who have earned a place on the dean’s list include:

Bryanna Dumond, Gray; Lily-Anna Heathco, Auburn; Elisha Lesure, Bowdoinham; Wynter Morin, Bethel; Hannah Ranco, Bridgton; Brooke Shelley, Minot; Sarah Tajonera and Emily Thompson, New Gloucester.

WACO, Texas — Patricia Katherine Bourget of Hebron has been named to the Baylor University Dean’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester:

Hana Bickford, Monmouth; Aidan Kelley, Turner; Lydia Scribner, Harrison; and Stephanie Tope, Raymond.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The following area students were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Haven for the fall, 2019:

Jenna Burton, Lewiston; Elizabeth Livak and Morgan Mayhew, South Paris; Alexandra McAuley, Wilton.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Makayla Gwinn of New Gloucester was named to the Cedarville University dean’s honor list for the fall 2019 semester. This recognition required Gwinn to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Named to the Cedarville University dean’s list is Anna Espling of New Gloucester. This recognition required Espling to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

