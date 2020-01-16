LEWISTON — Police are seeking the person who snatched a woman’s purse Wednesday night in the downtown area.

Police responded at 6:36 p.m. to a report of a robbery at 100 Pierce St., according to dispatch records.

“A male subject grabbed the purse of a 47-year-old female in the area of Discount Smokes on Bartlett Street,” according to Lt. David St. Pierre.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

He said police had made no arrests by midafternoon Thursday.

Detectives and officers are investigating, according to St. Pierre.

