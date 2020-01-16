SUMNER — The Congregational Church of East Sumner, UCC, has announced the retirement of the Rev. Howard MacMullen. He served the congregation and surrounding community from 2010-2019.

While the Pastoral Search Committee is carrying out the process for a replacement, Sunday worship will continue with a rotation of guest pastors and speakers. Holy Communion will be offered on the first and third Sundays; other sacraments will be observed as needed.

Worship leaders through February will be Michael Carter, Jan. 19; the Rev. Gary Bragg, Jan. 26; the Rev. Raymond Clothier, Feb. 2; Bill Glass, Feb. 9 and 16; and Bragg, Feb. 23. Worship begins at 9 a.m. with fellowship following.

The Ash Wednesday service will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The church is at 50 Main St., which is Route 219, and has a stair lift to the sanctuary. For more information, call Bill, 207-388-2263, or Cyndy, 207-388-2667, or see East Sumner Congregational Church on Facebook.

