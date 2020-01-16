PARIS — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting FREE individualized sessions, Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 & over who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education. The sessions are being held at the following times and locations:

• South Paris UMA Center, 232 Main Street, on Monday, February 10 at 10 a.m.

• Rumford UMA Center, 60 Lowell St, on Thursday, February 13 at 10 a.m.

• Rumford UMA Center, 60 Lowell St, on Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m.

Who we are:

MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a new career and relevant educational credentials. We provide individualized assistance in career planning, stackable credentials, completion of FAFSA, rehabilitation of defaulted loans, and finding the appropriate funding for your education.

What we do:

• Career advising

• College planning

• Advocacy

• Matching participants to funding sources

• Applying for Financial aid

• Assisting in college application completion

• Application fee waivers for qualified adults

• Scholarship application completion

• As well as… helping you develop a plan for your new future!

The individualized session lasts approximately an hour. Pre-registration is encouraged. All services provided by MEOC are free of cost. If these times don’t fit your schedule, please contact us to explore your options. All sessions are subject to change. To register or for more information, call: 1-800-281-3703 or visit us on the web at http://meoc.maine.edu

