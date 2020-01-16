GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Fire Department has received a $3,881 grant from the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

The town will match the grant, with money coming from the Fire Department’s budget.

The money will be used for new hose and pagers.

Member Albert Curtis III applied for the grant.

Selectmen also signed an agreement with Gilead to do new and renewal vehicle registrations for the town until Gilead’s employee has taken the Bureau of Motor Vehicles training.

The agreement also included Greenwood doing renewal registrations for Woodstock residents if their office is closed unexpectedly. Woodstock will do the same for Greenwood.

“We’ve done this every year but the state now wants a written agreement,” Town Manager Kim Sparks said.

