GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Fire Department has received a $3,881 grant from the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
The town will match the grant, with money coming from the Fire Department’s budget.
The money will be used for new hose and pagers.
Member Albert Curtis III applied for the grant.
Selectmen also signed an agreement with Gilead to do new and renewal vehicle registrations for the town until Gilead’s employee has taken the Bureau of Motor Vehicles training.
The agreement also included Greenwood doing renewal registrations for Woodstock residents if their office is closed unexpectedly. Woodstock will do the same for Greenwood.
“We’ve done this every year but the state now wants a written agreement,” Town Manager Kim Sparks said.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock selectmen ponder bridge, crosswalk
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel Rotary News
-
The Bethel Citizen
Briefs
-
The Bethel Citizen
‘I Hate…’
-
The Bethel Citizen
Dean’s List