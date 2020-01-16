HARRISON — Selectmen discussed how to proceed with 2020-2021 police coverage and contracts, at their Jan. 9 meeting.

Harrison is set to begin negotiating its next annual contract with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department next month. Pellerin and select board representatives have already been in talks with the town of Bridgton about sharing police services.

Bridgton Police Department currently responds to scores of calls in Harrison each year, either as back-up or initial coverage ahead of CCSD. Shared coverage would include Bridgton hiring another full-time officer and purchasing an additional cruiser.

So far discussions between the two towns have been productive and are expected to continue. Even if Harrison no longer contracted for CCSD coverage, it would continue contracting with Cumberland County for dispatcher services.

Selectmen voted unanimously to table immediate action on the police contract to gather more information and public input.

Harrison is preparing for the upcoming budget process. Town manager Tim Pellerin introduced new Finance Director Laurie Griffin Polland, who started on Dec. 30, 2019. They are in the process of meeting with staff and department heads. The budget for 2020-2021 is due for presentation to selectmen by Jan. 30.

Selectmen also approved a motion to hold annual Town Meeting by secret ballot on Jun. 9, 2020.

Selectmen also discussed the Oct. 28, 2019 letter that was recently circulated to towns belonging to the SAD 17 school district. Selectmen indicated they would be interested in meeting with other towns about the school budget process, specifically Norway and Oxford. Pellerin was instructed to inform Paris Town Manager Dawn Waisenen that Harrison selectmen are open to proceeding with more involvement in school district affairs.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: