100 Years Ago 1920

The Central District Nurses Association elected officers at the CMG Hospital in Lewiston as follows: President; Mrs. Sarah Hayden, First Vice president; Miss Rachel Metcalf of Lewiston, Second Vice president; Mrs. Louise O’Brien, of Lewiston; Secretary; Miss Una Clark, Augusta and Treasurer, Mrs. Frank Strout of Lewiston.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. James Randall of Lewiston will be the instructor for a Charm Course which is being offered to girls in the Lewiston-Auburn area by the YWCA. This six week course will be offered on Tuesdays starting, Jan 27 at the Kate J. Anthony House on Turner Street, Auburn and will be open to girls from seventh grade and up.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Future Education Committee will meet tonight from 6 to 8pm at Poland Community School to prepare a report on alternate findings for educating high schoolers after 1996.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

