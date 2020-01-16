Lyme disease cases skyrocketed in Maine in 2019, reaching a record high of at least 2,079 cases. The previous record was 1,852 cases in 2017.

“The number may continue to rise as providers make additional case reports,” said the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lyme disease is caused by the bite of a deer tick, which causes a bacterial infection. If caught early, the infection can be treated with antibiotics. Symptoms include a bulls-eye rash – which occurs in about 50 percent of patients – fever, chills, headache, muscle and joint aches and neurological problems, such as Bell’s palsy.

“While we can’t yet speculate about the reason for this increase, these new numbers emphasize the importance of preventing tick bites,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, in a statement. “Lyme disease and other tickborne diseases are on the rise, so Mainers need to proactively protect themselves.”

Lyme cases fell to 1,370 in 2018 before rebounding last year. There was a late surge in reporting cases in 2019, as more than 500 reports of 2019 cases were confirmed in January.

“Cumulative reporting of Lyme disease cases takes more time because the process of confirming a Lyme disease diagnosis often takes longer than for (other tick-borne diseases) anaplasmosis or babesiosis,” according to the Maine CDC.

Scientists are studying how weather and climate plays a role in the range and activity of deer ticks. In general, ticks are more active in humid conditions and are less active in hot and dry conditions. Researchers said the spring and summer of 2019 were near-ideal conditions for ticks, and a later onset of heavy snow in Maine may have also exposed more people to tick bites.

There were 685 cases of anaplasmosis in 2019 – also a new record – and 138 cases of babesiosis.

For more information on Lyme disease, go to www.maine.gov/lyme

« Previous

Next »

filed under: