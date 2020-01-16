STATE — The Maine Historic Preservation Commission is pleased to announce the opening of “Present at Statehood: Maine’s 200 Year Old Built Heritage.”
This rotating exhibit highlights historic properties that are listed in the National Register of Historic Places and that were in existence when Maine attained statehood in 1820.
A different property will be featured each weekday during the bicentennial year, including prominent landmarks such as the Nichols-Sortwell House in Wiscasset and the First Church of Belfast; one-of-a-kind structures like the Portland Observatory and Fort Edgecomb; and historic districts that contain multiple early buildings and structures.
The exhibit can be viewed on the Commission’s website at https://www.maine.gov/mhpc/. This project was funded through a grant from the Maine Bicentennial Commission.
