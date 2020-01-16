NORWAY — The Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Society’s meeting room. Following the annual business meeting, the Society’s volunteers will be recognized and honored. The meeting will conclude with a lunch of soups, salads and desserts.

All activities, programs and operations of the Society and the Museum are conducted by volunteers and funded by donations and grants. In addition to the reports of the operational committees , attendees will be informed about the development of a new Docent Program which will train volunteers to serve as guides for visitors to the Museum. The Society will also be a participant in the Oxford Hills community activities to celebrate the Maine State Bicentennial starting on statehood day, March 15. Attendees are asked to RSVP to 743-7377 or email to [email protected] The Norway Historical Society, founded in 1974 and incorporated in 1977, is dedicated

to preserving the long history of the town and the many great contributions of its citizens.

The Society is located at the corner of Main and Whitman Streets in downtown Norway; more information can be found at www.norwayhistoricalsociety.org. The museum is open to the public year round on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer, and by appointment. Admission is free.

