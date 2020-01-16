NORWAY — Local law enforcement is well known in the area so Norway residents may recognize familiar faces patrolling the town in the evenings.

Veteran officers Alan Coffin and Holli Pullen have joined the Norway Police Department.

Coffin, 50, of Oxford entered law enforcement in 1997, working for the Oxford Police Department part-time. In 1999, he became a patrolman with the Paris Police Department and graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 2000. In 2004, he returned to OPD where he served as a patrol sergeant until he left law enforcement in January of 2019.

However, he didn’t really like the civilian market, Coffin says, and he returned to law enforcement last June, joining the Norway Police Department to work as a patrolman, nights.

Norway benefits from his experience. Coffin is certified as a firearms instructor, Taser instructor, Intoxilyzer instructor, active shooter instructor and a field training officer (FTO), helping newer officers get hands-on experience.

Aside from retirement, he laughs, his goal and motivation is to work and serve the community.

Pullen, 36, of Paris recently returned to the Norway Police Department where she began her law enforcement career. She first came to NPD in 2006 and, after graduating from the Academy the same year, worked for the department for six years. She then spent three years with the Mexico Police Department for three years before stepping away from law enforcement in 2015.

From 2015 until December, 2019, she worked for for SAD 17 as an Ed Tech at the Guy E. Rowe School in Norway. Last July she returned to NPD part time and in December went full time nights.

“It is awesome coming here,” she said, “I’ve always loved working for NPD.”

Pullen explains that her motivation for returning to law enforcement is that cops can make a difference. She cites the time she was thanked after arresting a perpetrator, who told her that it (the arrest) had changed their life and put them in the right track. “That,” says Pullen, “is why I do it.”

Pullen has been trained in active shooter response, high risk motor vehicle stops, public safety command, police interaction with youth, interviewing techniques, suicide prevention and leadership.

She says she loves being on patrol and that she looks to building relationships with the people she interacts with.

