JAY — Nomination papers for town, school and water district offices will be available Tuesday at the Town Office. The papers are due at the office by Feb. 28.

The election will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 28 at the town’s voting place at the Community Building

There are two, three-year terms available for selectpersons. They are held by Tim DeMillo and Gary McGrane.

There are also two, three-year seats available for Regional School Unit 73 directors. Those are held by Dale Leblanc and Chairman Robert “Bob” Staples.

There is a three-year trustee seat available on each of the North Jay Village Water District and Jay Village Water District boards of trustees. They are held by Raymond Fleury II and Gerald Hutchinson, respectively.

