NORWAY — A $1.2 million bond for road and sidewalk repairs was unanimously approved by voters at a special town meeting Thursday night.

Projects slated from June 1, 2020, to May 30, 2021, include:

• $200,000 to shim and pave Pikes Hill Road from the top to Old Stage Road.

• $50,000 to pave 3,600 feet of Pikes Hill Road.

• $275,000 to shim and pave Norway Center Road.

• $150,000 to shim and pave Round the Pond Road.

• $125,000 to mill and fill Beal Street.

• $25,000 to shim and pave Sanborn Circle.

• $25,000 to shim Bill Howe Road.

• $275,000 to rebuild Huntington Avenue.

• $175,000 to rebuild Lynn Street and the sidewalk, and do sewer work.

• $50,000 for Stevens Street.

• $25,000 for Radcliff Street.

• $20,000 for Brown Street.

The total cost, with interest estimated at 1.5%, is $1.5 million. The town will raise $300,000 not covered by the bond.

In other business, selectmen unanimously approved closing the Town Office at 4 p.m. Friday so staff can attend the funeral of former Selectman Bruce Cook who died Monday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: