LITCHFIELD – CPO Harold N. Warner Jr., USN RET, 89, of “Living on Easy Street”, Litchfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his home on the Pond with his family by his side. Harold was the son of Mildred and Harold Warner Sr. born on Jan. 4, 1931 in Camden, N.J.

Growing up, he was an Eagle Scout, enjoyed playing sports and often accompanied his father on his daily occupational endeavors throughout the city. In 1947, he enlisted in the United States Navy and by the age of 19, he had been around the world twice. Harold had the distinction of serving as part of post WWII occupational forces in Japan, reconnaissance flight missions during the Korean War as well as active duty in the Vietnam War. His war time services included surveillance of shipping routes and enemy submarine infiltration, and loved every minute of his missions. His stateside service was spent stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., where he assisted many US military initiatives including the Bay of Pigs. Harold was very proud of his service and would often share stories with friends and loved ones. He had the uncanny ability to remember the name of every person he had the pleasure to serve with even as he aged. After 20 years of meritorious service, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer in 1967.

While stationed in Brunswick he met and fell head over heels in love with his sweetheart Nancy Lou Dionne of Auburn, whom he married in December 1952. They spent 53 amazingly adventurous years together, until her death in 2006.

Following his service, civilian life found him involved in many things. He was employed for 20 years managing the engineering and production of the pulp and paper industry throughout all of New England with the company Accuray. Harold was also a contributing member for over 50 years with the Freeport Masonic Lodge #23. Later in life, CMMC was fortunate to have him as a volunteer for over 20 years—oh how he loved the ladies in the Infusion Center! In his retirement he was also the proud Co-Proprietor of Hals Hot Dogs and he was even named the official taste tester. Hal also, after decades and decades of golf, achieved a hole in one at the Point-O-Woods Golf Club in Inverness, Fla. Although he traveled all over the world and met many people, what Harold enjoyed most was the many years he spent making lifelong memories with family and friends during the summer months on Sabattus Pond. From three generations of family to fireworks, fishing and a little penny poker you could always find him smiling, laughing and cracking jokes to his captive audiences. The last few years he spent on Buker Pond with a priceless view and the company of his family he cherished so much. He often said “A fortunate man I am to have led an amazing life…and I’ve enjoyed every second of it.” It should also be mentioned that he was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan until the end, and his dreams came true when they won their first Super Bowl in 2018, much to the disappointment of the rest of his family..

Harold leaves behind his many attributes such as charm, wit, kindness and generosity in his children, daughters, Donna Cassista, Dale Forrest and son, Dough Warner. Harold will also be sadly missed by son-in-law Anthony Cassista; grandsons, Jeffery Cassista, Casey, Samuel and Ezekial Warner and especially a special granddaughter, Ariel Cassista; as well as plenty of great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his wife Nancy; son, Daniel Warner, a son-in-law, John F. Forrest Jr., and a daughter-in-law Karen Warner.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston from 2-4 p.m. With a memorial service at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralternatives.net

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory may be made to:

Auburn Public Library

49 Spring St.

Auburn, ME 04210

