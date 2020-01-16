Opponents of Maine’s new vaccine law have raised more than five times as much money as the law’s supporters, and will blitz the airwaves and the internet to try to persuade voters to overturn the law at the ballot box on March 3.

Yes on 1 Maine to Reject Big Pharma, a political action committee that backs the Question 1 proposal to overturn the law, reported $180,877 in donations in the fourth quarter of 2019. Added to its previous fundraising efforts, which began last summer, the Yes on 1 campaign has raised $315,752 in contributions and loans.

That fundraising dwarfs the $58,097 raised by Maine Families for Vaccines, which supports the new law.

The ballot measure asks voters “Do you want to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to requiring immunization against certain communicable diseases for students to attend schools and colleges and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities?”

A “yes” vote jettisons the law, while a “no” vote upholds it.