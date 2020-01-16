SOUTH PORTLAND — The Don Roy Trio features Don Roy, Cindy Roy, and Jay Young on fiddle, piano, and bass respectively.

Delivering polished, tight, pulsating sets, this trio exemplifies the driving beat of traditional music. Don Roy is firmly rooted in the Franco-American musical tradition. They have played at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and appeared with Garrison Keillor. Cindy and Don received a National Heritage Fellowship in 2018 – the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts – recognizing their artistic excellence and supporting their continuing contributions of our nation’s traditional arts heritage.

The trio will be joined by three talented siblings: Rossby (14), Elsie (12) and Oliver (10) Arnott who were special guests at the 2017-2019 Fiddle-icious concerts.

The concert, the second in the 2019-2020 Meetinghouse Concerts, will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 9 at First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Tickets are $12 in advance ; available at BrownPaperTickets.com , Nonesuch Books and the church office. The cost will be $15 at the door. Tickets for children 16 and under are half price.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: