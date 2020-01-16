PARIS — At the Oxford County Board of Commissioner’s meeting January 9, the Oxford County Sheriff’s office introduced two new deputies to commissioners, Evan Rea and Gerald Maccione.

According to James Urquhart, chief deputy of the Oxford County Sherriff’s Office, Rea, of Mexico, was previously employed by the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office. Rea was hired as a deputy with Cumberland county in May of 2018 after graduating from the police academy that same month.

Gerald Maccione, of Wilton, was hired by the Dixfield Police Department in 2018 where he worked as a patrol officer. As the Rumford Falls Times reported in a 2018 article, Maccione came to Dixfield PD from Connecticut, first studying Conservation Law at Unity College, earning his degree then working in the mental health field.

Both deputies were hired on December 15.

