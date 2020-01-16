PARIS — Oxford Hills Technical School Junior Culiandra Nero has been an artist for most of her formative years. And a competitive one too, as she is one of seven high school students to win The New York Times’ Learning Network cartoon contest. The contest had 850 submissions from around the country.

“Our teacher posts different contests on our online classroom,” said Nero. We can choose whether to enter and then work on it on our own time. She is always available to give advice and that kind of thing. I had some free time after school so I decided to do it.”

The theme of the contest was to draw a cartoon based on news events occurring last October. Nero chose the impact that the political situation in Hong Kong had on the National Basketball League in the U.S., specifically to show the irony of NBA player LeBron James’ statements about Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey’s support for Hong Kong protesters. It includes a depiction of China’s Xi Jinping as Winnie the Pooh.

The cartoon can be viewed along with the other six winners and honorable mention/runner-up submissions at: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/01/02/learning/editorial-cartoon-contest-2019.html.

Nero also recently submitted work in another contest, the Scholastic Arts & Writing competition, and is waiting to hear results. Last year she won a silver award in that competition and was runner-up in Maine’s Congressional Arts Competition.

The next challenge for Nero is a local one, at Oxford Hills Technical School’s Annual Tech Challenge on January 21, where she will showcase her advertising designs. In 2019 Nero did well enough at the Tech Challenge to compete at the state level and represent Maine at the national competition.

Art has always flowed from Nero’s fingers.

“I started drawing when I was small,” she said. “I’ve always like creating, and art was the most accessible outlet for me.”

Nero joined the Gifted and Talented Program at Paris Elementary School when she was in the fourth grade. Once she reached Oxford Hills Middle Schools she continued her craft, joining the Art Club.

She is currently in her second year of Oxford Hills Technical School’s graphic design program and plans to major in art in college. Besides illustration, Nero also works with photography and typography.

The big benefit to the accolades Nero is collecting now will be listing them on her college applications. She is looking at east coast schools with top quality art programs, like the Rhode Island School of Design or Ringling College of Art & Design in Florida.

“But I’ve been encouraged to consider schools in California too,” Nero said.

In the future Nero would like to forge a career in illustration, either as a storyboard or concept artist. Studying on the west coast matches her goals to work in the entertainment industry.

“Culiandra is super talented,” said teacher Virgina Valdez. “And no matter what I ask of her, she is always on top of it.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: