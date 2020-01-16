Pie Eyed Piper, a rock trio from central Maine, will play on Friday, Jan. 17, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. They cover a wide range of songs from the 70s-90s including Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Foo Fighters, CCR, Stone Temple Pilots, Billy Idol, ZZ Top and many more. Band members are Tony Croteau (bass/lead vocals), Rick Roberts (guitar/vocals), and Josh Cotton (drums). There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
