Charges
Lewiston
- Leon Moody, 40, of 11 Gilmore St., Topsham, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9 p.m. Wednesday in Lisbon.
- Muqtar Mohamud, 34, of 250 Bates St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:46 a.m. Thursday at 300 Main St.
- Samantha Edwards, 35, of 417 Harris Hill Road, Poland, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:55 a.m. Friday at Motel 6.
- Brandon Edwards, 33, of 417 Harris Hill Road, Poland, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:55 a.m. Friday at Motel 6.
- Timothy Gill, 73, listed as homeless, on a charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry, 10:53 a.m. Friday at 247 Bates St.
Auburn
- Dalton Curran, 29, of 15 Willow St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:02 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Fuad Mohammed, 26, of 9 Aron Drive, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:04 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Michael Perry, 39, of 247 Bates St., Lewiston, on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest, 2:04 a.m. Friday at 7 Forest Ave.
- Kyle Gay, 31, of 27 Lowell Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:37 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Kirk Grover, 44, of 522 Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley, on warrants, 1:37 p.m. Thursday at 60 Court St.
Androscoggin County
- Troy Ouellette, 39, of 59 Grove St., Lewiston, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release, 5:24 p.m. Friday on Pinewoods Road.
Accidents
Auburn
- Cars driven by Anthony M. Casella, 50, of Turner, and Charles E. Wentzell, 70, of Litchfield, collided at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Mount Auburn Avenue. Casella’s 2001 Chrysler and Wentzell’s 2006 Dodge, were towed.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles