The Boston Red Sox made it official Thursday that Joe Oliver will return as manager of the Portland Sea Dogs, while announcing new pitching and hitting coaches for the Double-A team.

Oliver, 54, a 13-year major league veteran, will be back in Portland for his second season, his ninth year in the Red Sox organization. His return was no secret, since he attended Wednesday night’s Sea Dogs Hot Stove Dinner. The Sea Dogs were 62-77 last year under Oliver.

Lance Carter is the new pitching coach, replacing Paul Abbott, who has moved up to Triple-A Pawtucket. Lance Zawadzki is the new hitting coach, replacing Lee May Jr. May, who lives in the Portland area, is taking the year off.

Carter, a one-time All-Star pitcher with Tampa Bay, has coached with the Red Sox for six years, the past two with advanced Class A Salem. Zawadzki, who was an infielder with the San Diego Padres, is in his third year of coaching. He was the manager of the Lowell Spinners in 2018 and hitting coach for Salem last year.

“I worked with Lance Carter a couple of years ago (2018). We’ve got a good relationship,” Oliver said. “We both played for Lou Piniella, so we are always sharing Lou stories.

“I’ve been in contact with both (coaches) and we’re already planning for the 2020 season.”

The Sea Dogs open their season April 9 in Hartford. Their home opener is April 16 versus Trenton.

In Pawtucket, former Sea Dogs manager Billy McMillon returns for his second year as the PawSox manager (and the last year the team will be in Pawtucket; with its announced move to Worcester, Massachusetts, in 2021). Rich Gedman is back as the hitting coach, and Abbott replaces Kevin Walker, who was promoted to assistant pitching coach in Boston.

Elsewhere, Corey Wimberly returns for a second season as the manager at Salem after leading the franchise to the Carolina League Northern Division title last year. Former Sea Dogs infielder Iggy Suarez is back for a second season as manager of Class A Greenville (with Bob Kipper as pitching coach). In short-season Lowell, former Sea Dogs coach Luke Montz returns as manager, with former Portland infielder Nate Spears the hitting coach.

