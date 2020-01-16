DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to the Jan. 14 Sun Spots about dogsitting, we have dog sat a few times this past summer and fall. I am retired and have time to tend them. We had dogs of our own, but after our last one passed, we decided not to get another one so I helped out a little at the Humane Society. We have also fostered two puppies this past spring and we have helped friends and family members by keeping their dogs here at our house. We have a lot of land, a runner, and tie-outs. I am a runner and love to walk or run with them. Please feel free to contact us at 375-8105.

— Jon and Maureen, no town

ANSWER: You really sound like the perfect candidate to take care of dogs. This job is a great way to earn a bit of extra income in retirement and to help all those dog owners out there who want to go on vacation or have to go away on business from time to time.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to the lady who fell crossing the road to get her mail in the Jan. 2 Sun Spots, my dad had the same problem and was helped by a neighbor. The mailbox was across the street from my parents’ house on a busy, dangerous road. The neighbor went out one day and moved the mailbox to the nearer side, eliminating the need to cross the road. Perhaps this lady has a family member, friend or neighbor who could do that for her.

I also recommend the use of either walking poles to help with balance on icy streets and sidewalks and/or ice grippers that attach to the soles of shoes or boots. Both have saved me many times from potentially nasty falls.

— Pat, Lewiston

ANSWER: Those are both such good ideas. In the little town where my mother lives, the very kind mailman brings the mail right to her door and checks on her. Sometimes this person is the only one my mother sees in the course of her day. I know it’s “pie-in-the-sky” for most mail carriers to do that kind of thing, but it does happen.

When I walk on icy streets I use the poles that I got to use with my snowshoes and it does really help. Furthermore, the grippers are great and come in several models. They do help and please, people, at this time of year, don’t go outside in just your slippers or smooth-bottomed shoes, even if it’s “just for minute” or you’re just going down the porch steps. That is never a good plan. I want you all to be safe.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am wondering what the perfumed fragrance is in the air in my neighborhood between Gamage Anvenue and Lake Street in Auburn. At first I thought it was dryer sheets I smell, but the odor is almost always there now. I find it very annoying and it affects my breathing.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I can’t think of what it could be other than dryer sheets, which can be really strong-smelling and linger in the air for quite some time. If anyone in the neighborhood has a definitive answer to this question, please write in!

