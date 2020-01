Shout at the Devil, New England’s only Motley Crue tribute band, is coming on Saturday, Jan. 18, to Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. This female-fronted tribute band will play all the hits as well as some deep cuts from the first five Motley Crue albums. Drunk in Public will open the show. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: