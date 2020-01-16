HOCKEY

Alex Kile’s power-play goal six minutes into the third period broke a 1-1 tie as the Maine Mariners (19-17-0-1) earned a 4-1 win over the Adirondack Thunder (14-17-5-5) in an ECHL game Wednesday night in Glens Falls, New York.

Ty Ronning added a power-play goal with under six minutes remaining, and Kile got an empty-netter with 2:03 left.

Ronning gave Maine a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Charlie Curti tied it on a power play midway through the second period.

Francois Brassard finished with 28 saves for the Mariners, who moved past Adirondack into fourth place in the North Division.

TENNIS

FED CUP: Serena Williams will be part of the U.S. team for its qualifier against Latvia, the U.S. Tennis Association said.

The U.S. will face Latvia on Feb. 7-8 in Everett, Washington. The winner will advance to the finals in April in Budapest, Hungary.

SOCCER

FA CUP: Manchester United beat Wolverhampton 1-0 in a third-round replay but lost Marcus Rashford to an injury that could force him out of a Premier League match against fierce rival Liverpool this weekend.

Juan Mata illuminated a dull game by running through unchallenged and producing a deft chip over keeper John Ruddy in the 67th minute for the only goal at Old Trafford.

GERMANY: Borussia Dortmund promoted American teenager Gio Reyna to its first team.

Dortmund signed the 17-year-old attacking midfielder from New York City FC in July. He scored eight goals in 16 games for Dortmund’s under-19 team.

Reyna is the son of former U.S. internationals Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske announced that this year’s Xfinity Series race will be run on the track’s road course for the first time.

The Cup Series race, scheduled for July 5, will remain on the track’s 21/2-mile oval.

HORSE RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP: A report on the death of Mongolian Groom in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita last November says veterinarians missed opportunities to remove the gelding from the $6 million race because of time constraints or deficiencies in the process used to evaluate horses.

Mongolian Groom, a 4-year-old gelding, suffered what Cup officials described as “a serious fracture” of his left hind leg in the late stages of the Classic, which was shown on national television. Four vets recommended that he be euthanized.

