To the Editor:

Similar to the old story about the emperor having no clothes, Donald Trump has exposed himself for all to behold as being a depraved and imbecilic apparition that believes no one is likely to recognize his lack of cover.

Trump strives to render civil discourse and negotiation as being a sign of weakness and the only means of resolving political or global differences is by the medium of belligerent confrontation.

In a world that is already teetering precariously on the brink of a catastrophic conclusion Donald Trump seems to boisterously relish the image of being the one that is holding a lighted match close to the fuse of ignition.

It would take but little miscalculation on the part of an unclothed emperor such as Trump to trigger a confrontation that would render the realm of humanity as being obsolete.

Don Chase

Bethel

