To the Editor:
Similar to the old story about the emperor having no clothes, Donald Trump has exposed himself for all to behold as being a depraved and imbecilic apparition that believes no one is likely to recognize his lack of cover.
Trump strives to render civil discourse and negotiation as being a sign of weakness and the only means of resolving political or global differences is by the medium of belligerent confrontation.
In a world that is already teetering precariously on the brink of a catastrophic conclusion Donald Trump seems to boisterously relish the image of being the one that is holding a lighted match close to the fuse of ignition.
It would take but little miscalculation on the part of an unclothed emperor such as Trump to trigger a confrontation that would render the realm of humanity as being obsolete.
Don Chase
Bethel
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock selectmen ponder bridge, crosswalk
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel Rotary News
-
The Bethel Citizen
Briefs
-
The Bethel Citizen
‘I Hate…’
-
The Bethel Citizen
Dean’s List