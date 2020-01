The Smith Collaboration will be playing from 8-12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Gritty’s in Auburn. The band is made up of Larissa Smith (lead vocal/keyboard), Chuck Smith (lead guitar/vocals), Chris Currie (bass) and Troy House (drums). The Smith Collaboration promises a great night of dancing to classic and current Top 40 hits with a few blues tunes mixed in. Gritty’s is located at 68 Main St., Auburn.

