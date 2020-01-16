PARIS — A West Paris man accused of leading police on a four-hour chase and standoff through his remote property in West Paris was arrested Thursday after police say he violated his bail by trespassing on his neighbor’s, Peter and Deidre Binney and Linda and Michael Korhonen, property on Finn Road, a discontinued road in West Paris.

Neil Lanteigne, 44, was arrested at South Paris District Court at 3:15 p.m. by Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputy Chancey Libby Thursday as he appeared in court for a civil matter against the same neighbors who abut his property.

According to previous reporting, the standoff on March 20, 2019, was the result of a multi-year property dispute between Lanteigne and his neighbors.

Lanteigne has long maintained that the discontinued Finn Road is public, but the town of West Paris and a ruling in a civil lawsuit filed in 2017 between Lanteigne and his neighbors established that it is not.

According to a May 5 article, Lanteigne sought to use Finn Road as another way to access his rural property. Lanteigne thought the only way he was going to gain access to the road was by asserting himself, exercising what he called “civil disobedience.” Eventually, that civil disobedience grew into walking along the road with weapons and sending his dogs to attack his neighbors.

According to James Urquhart, Chief Deputy of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department, in addition to trespassing, Lanteigne also had contact with his neighbors, violating his bail conditions.

Lanteigne was convicted of a felony in Brevard County, Florida, in 1997 and is prohibited from owning a firearm. Urquhart said police conducted a search of his property after his arrest and did not find any weapons.

On January 7, Lanteigne was taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris. His bail was set at $5,000 cash bail, concurrent with a $5,000 cash bail set upon his March 23 release. On January 10, he posted bail and was released.

