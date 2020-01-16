AUBURN — Hoopsters Basketball is a new Y program is designed to teach the fundamentals of basketball for boys and girls in kindergarten and first grade in a team environment and to further develop kids’ skills in dribbling, passing, shooting, and defense. Games will be 4 vs. 4 and have eight minute quarters. Hoopsters is limited to a max of 42 players.

The league runs from February 29-April 11 with an eight game season with practice once a week either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday 5-6 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Games will be on Saturday mornings. Games and practices will be at the YMCA, 62 Turner St. in Auburn.

To ensure a fair and consistent experience for everyone, there will be mandatory player evaluations on Tues. Feb 25 at the YMCA. First grade evaluations will be 5-5:30 p.m. and Kindergarten 5:45-6:15 p.m.

Cost is $52 for Y-members and $67 for non-members.

Volunteer coaches are needed.

For more information about the program, financial assistance, sponsorship opportunities, or how you can volunteer, please contact Ally Kennedy at [email protected] or 207-795-4095 YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston.

