FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Extension Homemakers Advisory Board became aware that elementary students seem especially prone to colds and flu. So in 2014, we voted to start a community project to fill a need for facial tissues. Although school districts do budget for facial tissues, it is never enough. In the past we had only asked for facial tissues from Extension Homemakers. Last year we decided to enlist different businesses’ help in this venture. Some businesses said no, but we were very fortunate and most grateful that the Farmington Hannaford’s Customer Service Manager, Laura Ross, jumped on board without hesitation. Farmington Hannaford’s is very community involved participating in many different projects which benefit the community. For the 2019 year Laura set up a donation kiosk. The box collected $120.00 which Hannaford’s turned into 94 boxes of facial tissues which were added to what the homemakers already donated. They were divided equally between the 12 elementary schools in Franklin County. This year was even more outstanding! The kiosk collected a little over $500, which was changed into 240 boxes of facial tissues. They will be added to the other boxes collected by the homemakers and be distributed after the January 13, 2020, Franklin County Extension Homemakers Advisory Board meeting.

We could not accomplish this project without the generous support of Laura Ross at Hannaford’s and all the wonderful people who donated into the kiosk plus the Franklin County Extension Homemakers. We look forward to your continued support next year!

filed under: