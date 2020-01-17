Diante Dunn, 19, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Patrick R. Crocker, 54, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Oct. 2, 2018, found guilty.

Gaven L. Charest, 19, Lewiston, burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 16, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced six months; second charge found guilty, sentenced six months, restitution $200.

Donald J. Brothers, 45, Richmond, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced three years with all but eight months suspended, probation two years; second charge dismissed.

Sabrina Hoffman, 35, Richmond, two charges violating condition of release on Nov. 22, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Michael McDonald, 21, Brunswick, reckless conduct, domestic violence reckless conduct, eluding an officer, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior, operating while license suspended or revoked, driving to endanger, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, failure to stop, remain, provide information, failure to stop for officer on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced three years with all but 130 days suspended, probation two years; fourth charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 30 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge dismissed; seventh charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days; eighth charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days; ninth charge dismissed.

Jolene B. Miles, 44, Greene, violating condition of release on Nov. 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced four days.

Sharod Nunes, 41, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license, violating condition of release on Nov. 26, 2018, charges dismissed.

Judith K. Hall, 42, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault on Nov. 26, 2018, charges dismissed.

Zachary Pryor, 37, Auburn, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Nov. 18, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Brendan G. Barrington, 29, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, sentenced six days.

Charles W. Newton IV, 24, Auburn, criminal restraint, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Nov. 20, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Pena Jose A. Argeta, 32, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault on Nov. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced five days.

Stephanie A. Gravel, 32, Lewiston, three charges violating condition of release, theft by deception on Nov. 28, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced seven days; second charge found guilty, sentenced seven days; third charge found guilty, sentenced seven days; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Rosanna Boyce, 33, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on Oct. 19, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 40 hours community service; second charge dismissed.

Omas Abdirahman, 20, Lewiston, assault, violating condition of release on Nov. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced 14 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced 14 days.

Frank Ramsdell, 57, Auburn, theft by deception on March 1, 2011, dismissed.

Mildred A. Armstrong, 51, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Robin Roslund, 63, Greene, theft by deception on Dec. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, restitution $17.

Anthony J. Pelletier, 34, Auburn, operating vehicle without license, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 17, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced one day; second charge dismissed.

Thomas H. Voisine, 57, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced seven days, license suspended one year.

Abdi A. Hassan, 49, Lewiston, failure to report, violating condition of release on Sept. 28, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 21 days.

Mouamed Mouamed, 22, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Dec. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Calandra Brown, 41, Kingfield, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 20, 2018, filed.

Dawn Vento, 45, Auburn, criminal trespass on Dec. 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 15 hours community service.

James T. Birkbeck III, 45, Sabattus, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Dec. 8, 2018, found guilty, sentenced three years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $260.

James T. Birkbeck III, 45, Sabattus, domestic violence stalking, priors, criminal trespass on Dec. 9, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Larisha Herrick, 20, Sabattus, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing on Dec. 7, 2018, charges dismissed.

Andrew R. White, 32, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, operating under the influence on Dec. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Ronald Broadnax, 28, Fayette, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Samuel M. Warner, 30, Auburn, violating condition of release on Dec. 10, 2018, found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Isaiah W. Calder, 22, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 16, 2018, dismissed.

Isaac Lafontaine, 20, Sumner, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Nov. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $750.

Kristen Beairsto, 32, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge dismissed.

Frankie G. Brayall, 52, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime on Dec. 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 270 days all suspended, probation two years; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Abdikadir Nur, 19, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Dec. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Ronnie C. Clark, 40, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 10, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 10 hours community service.

Thomas Hird, 24, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, Dec. 11, 2018, operating under the influence (alcohol) Dec. 10, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $750, license suspended 150 days.

Julie McEvilly-Harlow, 23, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 10 hours community service, fined $83.97.

Steven Moreau, 44, Palm Bay, Fla., rule violation, operating after disqualified on Oct. 3, 2018, filed.

